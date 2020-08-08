HawgBeat - Arkansas kicks off its 2021 class with Chance Moore

“The coaching staff; I feel the energy there. They believe in me and were consistent with me day in and day out,” Moore told Rivals.” I see myself coming in and contributing to the team. Being really affective and possibly starting. Being a good scorer and a defensive player, as well.”

Sitting idle in the 2021 class up until Saturday, Arkansas left its first mark on the Rivals150. Four-star wing Chance Moore decided to end his recruitment by committing to the Razorbacks.

The Atlanta native picked the Hawgs over Auburn, Georgia, Georgetown and LSU. A 6-foot-5 wing that brings size and versatility to the perimeter, Moore is rated as the 92nd best prospect in America, and as the 22nd ranked small forward in his class.

After an up-and-down junior year that saw Moore finish up at McEachern High School, the four-star bounced back in a major way this summer on the travel circuit. He has shown a much more consistent motor and the willingness to impact both sides of the ball. A capable shot maker to the perimeter, Moore is best off of the attack where he has the size, strength and athleticism to score at the rim and amidst taller defenders

Set to lose nearly all of its wing talent in the spring, Moore is a solid start for Arkansas. Jalen Tate, Vance Jackson and Justin Smith will complete their graduate-transfer campaigns beginning in the fall, while Moses Moody and Isaiah Joe could also leave the SEC program after the season. Expect for the Hawgs to continue to chase some of the best wing and forward talent within the high school ranks but will most definitely be a major player within the transfer portal months down the line.