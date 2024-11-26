Arkansas lands 2025 kicker out of Texas

Starzyk was formerly committed to Iowa before he de-committed Monday. He replaces former commit Evan Noel, who flipped to Florida on Nov. 11.

Arkansas landed its potential kicker of the future Tuesday with a commitment from 2025 kicker Scott Starzyk out of The Woodlands, Texas.

Current kickers Matthew Shipley and Kyle Ramsey, who have both started at times this season, are both out of eligibility after this year.

Kohl's Professional Camps list Starzyk as a five-star and the No. 1 kicker in the nation for the 2025 class.

“At Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2023 he showed great improvement in punting and kicking,” according to the Khol’s Kicking website. “His punt score of 108.74 points, kick-off score of 109.82 points, and field goal score of 31 were all at the D1 level. We are so excited for Starzyk's future! At the March Ranking Event, he graded out in the top 10 as both a kicker and punter. His kick-offs and punt distances were different compared to the other campers on the windy day.

“He was able to kick multiple 80 yard kick-offs. At the Texas Showcase in May of 2022 he had a perfect charting of field goals at the event with 11 points made out of 11 and hit multiple 69+ yard kickoffs with over 3.8 seconds of hang time. His punting was also at the elite level with a 50-yard, 4.78 second hang time hit during the charting portion of camp. Starzyk is one of the most talented specialists in the 2025 class and we expect big things from him in college.”

The 2025 recruiting class for Arkansas is nearing completion, if it isn’t already finished. The class features 24 commitments and it ranked 28th nationally on Rivals before Starzyk’s pledge.