A 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hot Springs native, Young committed after visiting Fayetteville for the Hogs' HogWild Hangout. Young had also received an offer from Memphis.

Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team landed their second commitment for the class of 2026 on Saturday, as offensive lineman Tucker Young announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

The HogWild Hangout was Young's second trip to Fayetteville. His first came on June 13, the same day he received an offer after a strong camp showing at Arkansas.

Young had high praise for Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos, saying he was the best he'd talked to.

"He's great," Young said. "He's the best lineman coach I've ever been around out of all the colleges I've ever been to camp to and talked to. He's a great coach."

Young is the Razorbacks' second commit in the class of 2026, as he joins four-star defensive back Tay Lockett from St. John Bosco in Southern California.