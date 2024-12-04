Arkansas lands 4-star WR Ja'kayden Ferguson on signing day

On National Signing Day, Arkansas receivers coach Ronnie Fouch and the Razorbacks added a new member to their 2025 recruiting class.

"Coach Fouch, man, he stayed on me," Ferguson told Rivals. "I've got a lot of trust for him and they were there from the beginning. I have huge love for Arkansas and the staff."

Despite never visiting Arkansas before, four-star wide receiver Ja’kayden Ferguson signed with the Razorbacks, making him the fourth receiver in the class. He joins Warren (Ark.) native Antonio Jordan, Florida’s Kamare Williams and in-state Parkview athlete Quentin Murphy, who is expected to play wide receiver.

A 6-foot-3, 175-pound wideout, Ferguson was previously committed to Kentucky but decommitted Nov. 13th. Arkansas extended an offer to Ferguson on Feb. 2nd, and once he reopened his recruitment, the Razorbacks pursued him aggressively, along with LSU. On Wednesday, Ferguson made it official by choosing Arkansas.

He joins a recruiting class ranked 29th nationally and 14th in the SEC before his pledge. Ferguson’s commitment brings the Razorbacks’ total to 23, with 17 of those players signed. The remaining commitments include Kevin Oats, Caleb Bell, Connor Howes, Jayden Shelton, Markeylin Batton and fellow wideout Kamare Williams.

Ferguson had an impressive senior season at Fort Bend Marshall, as he earned a nomination to the final ballot of the 2024 Whataburger Super Team. He’s up for the honor alongside five-star Dakorien Moore and several other standout wide receivers from Texas.