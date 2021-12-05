Arkansas lands 5-star WR Haselwood out of transfer portal

Arkansas has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing former five-star recruit and Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

The Georgia native decided to leave the Sooners earlier last week in wake of Lincoln Riley taking the USC job and announced Sunday that he’d continue his career with the Razorbacks. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

It is a significant commitment for Arkansas, as Haselwood was the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2019. He’ll tie quarterback Ryan Mallett, who was the No. 4 player in the 2007 class and transferred in from Michigan, as the Razorbacks’ highest-ranked player in the Rivals era.

During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Haselwood caught 62 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed most of the 2020 season because of a torn ACL, but returned to action this year and made 39 receptions for 399 yards and six scores.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds on the Oklahoma roster, Haselwood was heavily recruited coming out of Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga., where he played for current Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith. He ultimately picked the Sooners over Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and several others.

Reuniting with Smith, his high school coach, he’ll provide a boost to a wide receiver room that could be looking to replace Treylon Burks, who many expect to skip his senior year and enter the NFL Draft after leading the Razorbacks with 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 receptions this season.

Even if Burks decides to return to school, Arkansas will definitely be looking to replace super seniors Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren, who have started a majority of the games in 2021.

There will be plenty of talent to fill the void created by the departures of Morris, Warren and possibly Burks.

In addition to Haselwood, Florida State transfer Warren Thompson and true freshman Ketron Jackson Jr., who were top-100 and top-200 recruits in their respective classes, will be back for their second seasons at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are also adding a pair of in-state Rivals250 wide receivers - Isaiah Sategna and Quincey McAdoo - in the upcoming class, while still actively pursuing 5.7 three-star receiver Sam M'Bake.