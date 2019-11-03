Arkansas lands Alabama DB Mike Harris after official visit

Arkansas added a 14th commit to #diamondgangxx on Saturday afternoon as Alabama defensive back Mike Harris called the Hogs before leaving his official visit on the Hill.

Harris, a standout for defending state champion Central High School, picked up his offer from the Razorbacks in February and all it took was 48 hours in Fayetteville with his former Phenix City-Central teammate A'Montae Spivey to sell him on the program.

Harris's relationship with Razorback running back Spivey played a huge role in winning him over. Spivey hosted Harris on his official visit this weekend and the defensive back got to watch his "brother" take his first hand-offs as a Hog in their loss to Mississippi State.

"He’s saying it’s a great place to be at and a safe place," Harris said. "It’s more of a place that you are more likely to succeed because you don’t have any outside trouble around.

"It feels like home and I can be with my brother, someone I’m comfortable being around. Coach (Mark) Smith and Coach (Ron) Cooper are some great coaches. I love them, I got a chance to talk to them and sit down with them and learn more about them.”

Harris cut a top seven out of his 17 Division-I offers in July that consisted of Alabama, LSU, UCF, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Arkansas. He said at the top with Arkansas were Alabama and LSU.