The Arkansas Razorbacks received good news on Monday, as Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green committed to the Hogs per his Instagram. A product of Lewisville, Texas, Green is the fourth portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and first quarterback.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Green threw for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He carried the ball 78 times for 436 yards and nine touchdowns as well. According to Pro Football Focus, the former two-star prospect played 614 snaps and finished with a grade of 68.0 in 2023. In his second season with the Broncos (2022), Green went off with 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air to just six interceptions. He added another 586 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. A true dual-threat option at 6-foot-6, 221-pounds, Green possesses a unique blend of size and speed that new Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino can develop.

