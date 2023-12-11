Arkansas lands Boise State transfer QB Taylen Green
The Arkansas Razorbacks received good news on Monday, as Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green committed to the Hogs per his Instagram.
A product of Lewisville, Texas, Green is the fourth portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and first quarterback.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Green threw for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He carried the ball 78 times for 436 yards and nine touchdowns as well.
According to Pro Football Focus, the former two-star prospect played 614 snaps and finished with a grade of 68.0 in 2023.
In his second season with the Broncos (2022), Green went off with 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air to just six interceptions. He added another 586 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
A true dual-threat option at 6-foot-6, 221-pounds, Green possesses a unique blend of size and speed that new Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino can develop.
Boise State Bio:
College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team (2022)
Frisco Bowl Offensive MVP (2022)
CFPA National Performer of the Week Honorable Mention (2022 - Week 13)
3x Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week Honorable Mention (Oct. 4, 2022, Nov. 1, 2022, Nov. 29, 2022)
Manning Award Star of the Week (2022 - Week Eight)
Mountain West Freshman of the Year (2022)
All-Mountain West Honorable Mention (2022)
2x Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 31, 2022, Nov. 28, 2022)
4x Mountain West Freshman of the Week (Oct. 3, 2022, Oct. 31, 2022, Nov. 21, 2022, Nov. 28, 2022)
Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West Second Team (2023)
Phil Steele All-Mountain West Preseason First-Team (2023)
Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List (2023)
Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List (2023)
Walter Camp Preseason Watch List (2023)
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Preseason Watch List (2023)
RS FRESHMAN (2022): Appeared in 13 games, starting 10… named to College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team…Mountain West Freshman of the Year…took over the starting quarterback position in week five…led the team with 2,042 yards passing, going 166-for-271 (61.25%)…responsible for 24 touchdowns (14 passing, 10 rushing)…one of nine quarterbacks to register at least 10 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2022, and the only freshman to do so…threw for 200-plus yards in six of his 10 starts…surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in three games, including a career-high 119-yard rushing performance in the Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17)…first Boise State quarterback to run for 100 or more yards in a single game since 2014, and the first in program history to have multiple 100-yard games in a single season…was 24-for-30 for 305 yards passing, completing 80 percent of his passes against Colorado State (Oct. 29), marking single-game career highs in completions, attempts, yards passing and completion percentage…threw for four touchdowns and dashed 91 yards for a fifth score against Utah State (Nov. 25), marking the longest run from scrimmage in Bronco history at any position…threw for 137 yards and a touchdown and ran for 119 and two touchdowns against North Texas in the Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17)…named offensive MVP.
FRESHMAN (2021): Appeared in two games, making his collegiate debut at Utah State (Sept. 25)…recorded a season-long 17-yard run at Fresno State (Nov. 6).
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country per 247Sports, and No. 22 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 95)…top 100 in Dallas Morning News area rankings…led Lewisville to the District 6-6A playoffs each of the last two seasons…as a junior, threw for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions…added 445 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground…added over 2,000 yards passing and 19 touchdowns this season…member of track & field team…school recorder holder in the long jump.