Down to Arkansas and Clemson for some time down the stretch of the recruiting process, there was some mystery as to when Bradley Shaw would go public with his verbal commitment to either program. It turns out Monday, Christmas Day, was the plan all along. The Hoover (Ala.) High School four-star linebacker recruit announced his commitment to Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the holiday. Shaw becomes commitment No. 18 in the class of 2024 and the third projected to play linebacker to this point. The pledge moves the Razorbacks into the nation's top 30 recruiting classes.

Advertisement

What it means

Beyond the UA jump up the 2024 team rankings with Shaw on board, the commitment solidifies the linebacker haul and the state of Alabama haul for the program in the cycle. The Hoover star is the third 'backer on board for Arkansas, each standing at least 6-foot-1, 213 pounds between he, Justin Logan and Wyatt Simmons. Shaw is ranked the highest of the bunch, but only by a slim margin (5.8 to 5.7), emerging as an upperclassman recruit at one of Alabama's storied prep programs. Speaking of the Yellowhammer State, it was very good to the Hogs in this cycle, with five of the 18 members calling the state of Alabama home. Shaw also makes the fourth defensive projection to pick the program from the state, likely a not to defensive coordinator Travis Williams, while also becoming the second Hoover High Buc to pick the program following Jeremy Cook back in the summer.

What Shaw brings to Arkansas

Shaw, an All-American Bowl selection, is a modern athlete at the linebacker position, also fresh off of All-State honors as a senior. He compiled some 90 tackles in 2023 and also found a way to impact the scoreboard in registering touchdowns on offense, defense and even special teams during the campaign. The new Razorbacks is a pure play-maker against Class 7A football competition, the highest level in the state of Alabama. As an off-ball linebacker, there is a combination of explosiveness and control with which Shaw works with. He works outside in like a seasoned player, working leverage and balance while attacking with great pad level. The speed to power shows upon contact, where brings plenty of pop at 215 pounds or so. When it comes time to open up the stride, however, Shaw can patrol sideline to sideline with enough long speed to chase down ball carriers from the back side of the play and/or down the field. The overall athleticism Shaw brings to the table also flashes in the middle, where he spent more time as a senior. Tasked with calling the defense in addition to moonlighting on offense at running back, he still found a way to fill up the stat sheet as a downhill player. As a junior, Shaw broke out with 135 tackles as an outside linebacker before showcasing his functional athleticism and explosiveness in the spring in taking home the state championship in discus while challenging for another title in the shot put. Where Shaw can stand to show even more is in pass coverage, where he has flashed as a blitzer. Working to improve in his zone drops and maximizing his striking ability as a re-router could prove valuable at the next level and begin to insure three-down ability in a conference as competitive as the SEC.