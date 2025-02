Watch video of Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman previewing Saturday's game against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC).

The game is set for an 7:30 p.m. CT tipoff at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and it will air on ESPN.

Visit our homepage for more coverage of Arkansas basketball during the first season of the John Calipari era.