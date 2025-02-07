Arkansas Baseball 2025 Lineup Projection: RF Logan Maxwell

We continue things with the No. 3 spot, which right fielder Logan Maxwell is projected to fill...

We are seven days away from Arkansas baseball, and it's time for HawgBeat to continue its annual lineup preview series for the 2025 Diamond Hogs.

A former member of the TCU team that defeated Arkansas in the 2023 Fayetteville Regional — in which he laid down two sacrifice bunts that led to runs — transfer outfielder Maxwell made it to campus despite having MLB Draft interest this offseason.

With the Horned Frogs, Maxwell slashed a career .295/.422/.427 with 22 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 55 RBIs. The lefty has improved every year in college, going from a .194 average in his freshman campaign to a .335 average last season.

Impressively, Maxwell has only struck out 66 times in three years, including 23 last season compared to 30 walks. For reference, Arkansas star shortstop Wehiwa Aloy racked up 55 strikeouts in 2024. Maxwell also went 10-for-12 on stolen base attempts a year ago.

Defensively, Maxwell logged a 1.000 fielding percentage over the past two seasons primarily in left field.

According to stats compiled by local media, Maxwell batted a strong .313 in 32 at-bats during Arkansas' fall ball session. In that span, he struck out eight times and walked on seven occasions, while notching two doubles and a home run.

"(Maxwell has) put on about, I don’t know, 12, 15 pounds since he’s been here," coach Dave Van Horn said Jan. 15. "Getting strong. Hitting for a lot more power, but he still is just a really good hitter. You watch our batting practice, he squares up almost everything that comes his way."

Maxwell, much like Arkansas' other touted transfer outfielder Charles Davalan, isn't shy about using the opposite side of the field to his advantage. His power numbers certainly don't jump off the page, but keep an eye on that to potentially improve in Baum-Walker Stadium, which has a right-field wall 10 feet closer than that of TCU's ballpark.

Arkansas will host Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday, Feb. 14 for Opening Day. The first game of the season is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch.