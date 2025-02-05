Arkansas Baseball 2025 Lineup Projection: CF Charles Davalan

We begin things with the leadoff spot, which center fielder Charles Davalan is projected to fill...

We are nine days away from Arkansas baseball, and it's time for HawgBeat to begin its annual lineup preview series for the 2025 Diamond Hogs.

One of Arkansas' best non-pitcher transfer portal additions of the offseason, Charles "Chuck" Davalan has top three round MLB Draft buzz, according to ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel, after an impressive freshman campaign at Florida Gulf Coast in 2024.

Davalan's .290 batting average included a 4-for-11 (.364 AVG) series against TCU and a 2-for-4 (.500 AVG) performance against Florida State. He collected his season-high of three hits three different times, and racked up a season-high four RBIs against Florida Atlantic.

Defensively, Davalan played 33 games at second base and 29 games in right field, according to Baseball Reference, with 105 total putouts and seven errors for a .960 fielding percentage.

Like former Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore, Davalan's smaller stature isn't to be underestimated, as he possesses legitimate pull-side power and the ability to shoot baseballs to the opposite field gap. He'll also fight you at the plate and earn walks, a valuable trait for a leadoff man.

Once he reaches base, he's a threat to steal and will likely be utilized in that department with Arkansas' offseason focus of becoming more offensively versatile.

Coach Dave Van Horn put it simply Oct. 5, saying, "Davalan, he'll steal a base and then hit a ball 400 feet."

During fall ball with the Diamond Hogs, Davalan went 12-for-40 (.300 AVG) at the plate with four doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs, three walks and four strikeouts, according to stats compiled by local media.

"The guy that (was) really impressive in the fall in the outfield was Charles Davalan," coach Dave Van Horn said Jan. 15. "He had an incredible fall, and then he got big and strong in the weight room. Lot of personality. Great attitude."

Through six spring preseason scrimmages, Davalan has hit 4-for-16 (.250 AVG) with three strikeouts, two walks and one RBIs, according to stats available on the GameChanger app.

Arkansas will host Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday, Feb. 14 for Opening Day. The first game of the season is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch.