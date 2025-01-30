Can Souza, Helfrick make Year 2 jump?

For Arkansas baseball to thrive in 2025, it will need big jumps from expected everyday cornerstone Year 2 contributors like infielder Nolan Souza and catcher Ryder Helfrick.

The two sophomores are coming off a 2024 campaign that saw flashes of excellence but a lack of consistency. Souza hit for a .255 batting average with seven home runs and seven doubles, but he also struck out 38 times with 18 walks. Helfrick mashed three long balls and three doubles, but ended up with a miniscule .179 average by season's end.

Once Arkansas was eliminated in its own home regional, Souza and Helfrick went off to get more at-bats in summer ball. For the Santa Barbara Foresters of the California Collegiate League, Souza hit .271 with six extra-base hits, seven stolen bases and a much-improved 14 punchouts to 18 walks. Helfrick raked for the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod League, where he was named an All-Star after tying for the lead in home runs (11) with 37 RBIs and a .261 average.

Now back in Fayetteville for his 23rd season, coach Dave Van Horn said he's expecting a mental move-up for the "penciled-in starters."

"I've said this for many years, and I've coached at Division II level, junior college level, mid-majors, Division I, and what I've seen over the years is that the biggest jump a player makes is between their freshman and sophomore year," Van Horn said Jan. 15. "It's not always that way, but I'm just going to say the majority of them. They come in, they're young, they're talented, they feel their way through their freshman year. Then they get to the point mentally where it's like, 'I want to play. I don't like not playing, and I want to be a guy.'

"They go out, summer ball, and then they come back in the fall and they're confident. You can just really tell a difference in them physically. They start to move on from high school senior to young man to growing into a man. They just get stronger, and they're mentally better. Now the talent starts to kick in, and that's what I've seen with (Souza and Helfrick)."