Arkansas outfielder Logan Maxwell can 'flat-out hit'

The last time Logan Maxwell played a real game at Baum-Walker Stadium, he was helping the TCU Horned Frogs win the Fayetteville Regional in June 2023.

Two years later, Maxwell will be sporting Razorback red instead of purple this spring. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound outfielder from Lima, Ohio, signed with Arkansas over the offseason out of the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Maxwell started 46 games and recorded a career-best .335 batting average as a junior last season at TCU. He also set career-bests with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 25 RBI, 30 walks (just 23 strikeouts) and 10 stolen bases.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said in the fall that Maxwell can "flat-out hit."

"Put on about, I don’t know, 12, 15 pounds since he’s been here," Van Horn said Jan. 15. "Getting strong. Hitting for a lot more power, but he still is just a really good hitter. You watch our batting practice, he squares up almost everything that comes his way."

During the Oct. 4 annual Fall Classic at Baum-Walker Stadium, Maxwell went 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base. According to stats compiled by local media, Maxwell hit for a .313 average in the fall with 10 hits, two doubles, one home run, three RBI and eight runs scored across 32 at bats.