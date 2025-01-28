Jimenez remains ahead of schedule for Diamond Hogs

Oregon State transfer pitcher Aiden Jimenez remains ahead of schedule for Arkansas as he works back from Tommy John surgery.

Expected to be part of Oregon State's starting rotation last spring, Jimenez was unable to pitch at all due to a torn UCL that required surgery. The right-hander appeared in 22 games and posted a 5.68 ERA with 35 strikeouts and seven walks as a freshman in 2023.

ALSO READ: Inning-by-Inning Recap - Arkansas Baseball Scrimmage (1/26)

When Jimenez committed to the Razorbacks and head coach Dave Van Horn back in June, it was unclear whether or not the 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt sophomore would be available to pitch this spring.