Arkansas lands commitment from 2026 athlete

Williams went public with his decision with a post on X on Friday afternoon.

The Arkansas Razorbacks added to their 2026 class with the addition of Braylen Williams out of Nettleton, Mississippi on Friday afternoon.

Williams plays both quarterback and defensive back for Nettleton High School. Arkansas was the first program to offer him and he took a gameday visit to Fayetteville on Nov. 2, when the Razorbacks played Ole Miss.

Arkansas is Williams’ lone offer, but he’s garnered interest from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Southern Miss and others.

With Williams’ commitment, Arkansas now sits at nine in the class of 2026. He’s the second commit of the day and joins athlete Jack Duckworth, who committed on Friday morning.

