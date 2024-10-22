Arkansas lands commitment from 2025 California tight end

in other news
Arkansas stumbles in ESPN FPI after LSU loss
Find out where Arkansas ranks in the ESPN Football Power Index following its loss to LSU.
Razorbacks' rushing attack stumped in loss to No. 8 LSU
Arkansas struggled to get anything on the ground in a 34-10 loss to LSU on Saturday night.
What Sam Pittman said after Arkansas' 34-10 loss to LSU
Everything Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said after the Razorbacks' loss to LSU on Saturday in Fayetteville.
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - LSU 34, Arkansas 10
Video of Arkansas' Sam Pittman, LSU's Brian Kelly and players postgame press conferences after the 34-10 loss to LSU.
Highlights from Arkansas' 34-10 loss to LSU
HawgBeat has the highlights from Arkansas' 34-10 loss to LSU on Saturday night.
Fresh off an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend, 2025 two-star tight end Gavin Garretson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday morning.
Garretson had been committed to San Diego State, but reopened his recruitment Monday evening after he watched the Razorbacks take on the LSU Tigers.
A 6-foot-7, 240-pound athlete out of Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California, Garretson holds offers from California, San Diego State, Idaho, New Mexico State and others.
Through six games as a senior for Pleasant Valley, Garretson has hauled in nine passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, he snatched 20 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.
Garretson's commitment brings Arkansas to 23 in the class of 2025, and he is the first tight end to join the Razorbacks in the class.
