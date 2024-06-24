The Arkansas baseball team has received its first portal commitment from a pitcher this offseason, as Ohio State transfer left-hander Landon Beidelschies announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Monday through his Instagram.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound soon-to-be junior, Beidelschies finished the 2024 season as the Buckeyes' ace and accumulated a 4.15 ERA in 84.2 innings. In 15 starts, the Ohio native struck out 91 batters, walked 31 hitters and held opponents to a .231 batting average.

Beidelschies reached the seven-inning mark four times last season, while he eclipsed the six-inning threshold on three occasions. His season-high in strikeouts came against West Virginia on March. 15, when he tossed 6.1 frames of three-run baseball with 12 punchouts and only one walk.

His lone postseason start came against Nebraska in the Big 10 Tournament, where he dazzled in five innings with only one earned run and eight strikeouts. Beidelschies' aresenal consists of a low-to-mid 90s fastball, as well as a cutter, curveball and changeup.