The Arkansas baseball team has received its first portal commitment from a pitcher this offseason, as Ohio State transfer left-hander Landon Beidelschies announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Monday through his Instagram.
A 6-foot-3, 225-pound soon-to-be junior, Beidelschies finished the 2024 season as the Buckeyes' ace and accumulated a 4.15 ERA in 84.2 innings. In 15 starts, the Ohio native struck out 91 batters, walked 31 hitters and held opponents to a .231 batting average.
Beidelschies reached the seven-inning mark four times last season, while he eclipsed the six-inning threshold on three occasions. His season-high in strikeouts came against West Virginia on March. 15, when he tossed 6.1 frames of three-run baseball with 12 punchouts and only one walk.
His lone postseason start came against Nebraska in the Big 10 Tournament, where he dazzled in five innings with only one earned run and eight strikeouts. Beidelschies' aresenal consists of a low-to-mid 90s fastball, as well as a cutter, curveball and changeup.
As a freshman in 2023, Beidelschies also finished with a 4.15 ERA in the Big Ten with most of his apperances coming out of the bullpen (24, one start). He totaled seven saves in 30.1 innings and struck out 45 batters.
According to 64analytics, Beidelschies is the third-best player in the transfer portal. He joins fellow Arkansas commitments Charles Davalan (FGCU), Carson Hansen (Milwaukee), Maximus Martin (Georgia State), Logan Maxwell (TCU) and Kuhio Aloy (BYU) as part of the Hogs' offseason class.
Arkansas still has needs around the diamond, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.
