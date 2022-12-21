FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Amid the signings of recruits in the 2023 class Wednesday, the Hogs also got another transfer commitment in former Pittsburgh defensive end John Morgan III.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, product will have one year of eligibility remaining after spending five seasons with Pittsburgh. Morgan tallied totals of 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in his time with the Panthers. He also forced three fumbles and deflected two passes.

Morgan had originally said he was planning on taking more visits and making a decision after the National Championship game in January. He said the SEC is appealing because it features the premier teams in the country.

"Just because it's the SEC," Morgan said following his visit last weekend. "This is big-boy football. That's what I'm looking for. I'm a big-time player and I want to play in the biggest stages. This gives me an opportunity to do that. You play against Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. The big-time schools 24-7. That's what I want to do. I want to be that guy."

The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound edge rusher said Arkansas impressed his parents.

"They like (Fayetteville) a lot," Morgan said. "They only want what is best for me and they know what type of player I am and they know this is the type of stage I want to be on. Whatever comes out it they want to put me in that position."