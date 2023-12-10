Paaske, a native of Copenhagen, Denmark, announced his decision to transfer from Eastern Michigan to Arkansas on X.

Arkansas gained a tight end out of the transfer portal on Sunday as Andreas Paaske committed to the Razorbacks.

The Eagles seldom used Paaske in the passing game, as he only recorded four receptions for 39 yards in seven games last season.

He did put up a good stat line in 2022, when he caught 10 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Paaske played a total of 169 snaps in 2023, and posted a grade of 53.6 receiving, 23.3 pass blocking and 54.7 run blocking. His overall PFF grade was 47.8.

Paaske is the second tight end in the transfer class, joining Dodge City Community College transfer Gregory Genross in the class.