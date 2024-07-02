Wallace took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of May 31 and made his announcement Tuesday, choosing Arkansas over Georgia, Florida State and Florida.

The Arkansas Razorbacks made a huge splash on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as 2025 four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace called the Hogs.

The Jesup, Georgia, native is one of the best linebackers in the country in the 2025 class. Rivals currently ranks him No. 12 at his position nationally.

Following the commitment, Wallace is the highest-rated commitment in the Razorbacks' 2025 class, currently sitting at No. 179 in the country, according to Rivals.

Wallace is not the only standout athlete in his family. His brother Trevin played for Kentucky and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

Trevin was on hand with Tavion when he made his decision.

With Wallace's commitment, Arkansas now sits at 16 so far in the class of 2025. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football recruiting.