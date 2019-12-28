The Razorbacks reach 100 miles south of Atlanta for a third defensive end in their 2020 class. Jaqualin Mcghee announced his commitment to Arkansas over offers from Appalachian State, West Virginia, Kansas State and more ahead of the new year.

Mcghee was offered by Arkansas shortly after Sam Pittman was hired on the Hill and promptly scheduled an official visit for January. The Peach County standout joins in-state signee Blayne Toll and JUCO signee Julius Coates as defensive linemen in the 2020 class, the Hogs will continue to look for interior talent as well.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end is already SEC size but his recruitment was slower to take off than most. He started picking up offers after his junior season and after his senior season he's ranked the highest he's ever been in Georgia at No. 95.

Arkansas now has 11 prospects in the 2020 class including nine signees and four early enrollees.