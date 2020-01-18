It didn't even take 24 hours in Fayetteville for Georgia native Jacorrei Turner to decide Arkansas would be his next home. The 3-star linebacker called the Hogs Saturday afternoon ahead of tipoff between Arkansas and Kentucky but he's known for a couple weeks that the he wanted to be a Razorback.

"I just wanted to see the place," Turner said. "I love the coaches, they treat me like real family."

Turner was fielding interest from 19 programs but it was FAU pushing hardest for Turner towards the end of his recruitment. When Arkansas offered on January 6th and immediately set up his official visit, his recruitment was essentially over.

Turner joins four other 2020 linebacker commits: Catrell Wallace, Jashaud Stewart, Kelin Burrle and JT Towers.

The Razorbacks had been looking at a few other linebackers but once they got Turner on board silently, they cancelled planned official visits with other recruits.

Turner fits the mold of an SEC linebacker at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. He's also run a verified 4.61 40-yard dash.

Turner is the 13th commit in the 2020 class and others could follow closely behind as the Hogs have 24 more hours with 12 other official visitors this weekend.

Stay locked on HawgBeat for all the breaking news of the big recruiting weekend.