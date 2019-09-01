Catrell Wallace, the last of six in-state 2020 Arkansas offers to make a decision, not including new West Memphis OL Chris Morris, has finally called the Hogs.

"Every time I go up to Arkansas it’s a family atmosphere and I just feel great up there,” Wallace said.

The Bryant High School 3-star linebacker is the third in-state commit in the Razorbacks' 2020 class and the 16th overall commit. Wallace joins defensive ends Jashaud Stewart and Blayne Toll as homegrown Arkansas pledges. Of the in-state Arkansas offers, No. 1 ranked Morris is undecided but No. 2 Robert Scott committed to Ole Miss, No. 3 ranked Jacolby Criswell committed to North Carolina and running back Brandon Thomas committed to Memphis.

Oklahoma State and Ole Miss were both making a play for Wallace, trying to get him to visit soon, with Miami showing interest as well, but he visited Arkansas several times over the course of a year and that sold him on staying home. His most recent visit was for the Razorbacks’ home opener against Portland State on Saturday.

“The game was good, Wallace said. “I liked the environment and how the team played. Offense could’ve put up more points but it was straight still.”

The 6-foot-6 outside linebacker, who also plays middle linebacker and edge rusher, picked Arkansas over offers from Nebraska, Houston, Arkansas State and six other Division-I programs.

The Razorbacks badly needed to replenish their linebacker depth and they now have three commits, Wallace, Martavius French and Drew Francis, with French's teammate Bryson Eason still trending very positively.

The Hogs fell behind during the dead period but Wallace's commitment, following that of Darin Turner's on Friday afternoon, adds 75 points to Hogs' team recruiting score, moving them from no. 35 to no. 32 in the nation, 12th in the SEC.

In 2018, Wallace helped lead Bryant to a decisive 27-7 win over North Little Rock for the state title.