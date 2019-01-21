John David White was born to be an Arkansas Razorback and in just a few short months he'll be one. The Pulaski Academy standout wide receiver decided to commit to play for the Hogs over full-ride scholarship offer to schools like UCA, Air Force and more.

The Razorbacks offered him the opportunity to earn a scholarship as a preferred walk-on and simply couldn't budge on the numbers with such a need for immediate contributors but Arkansas fans should know they're getting a DI scholarship quality athlete in White.

In his senior year, White caught passes for 1732 yards with 30 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards a catch.