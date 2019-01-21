Arkansas Lands In-State PWO Legacy, Wide Receiver John David White
John David White was born to be an Arkansas Razorback and in just a few short months he'll be one. The Pulaski Academy standout wide receiver decided to commit to play for the Hogs over full-ride scholarship offer to schools like UCA, Air Force and more.
The Razorbacks offered him the opportunity to earn a scholarship as a preferred walk-on and simply couldn't budge on the numbers with such a need for immediate contributors but Arkansas fans should know they're getting a DI scholarship quality athlete in White.
In his senior year, White caught passes for 1732 yards with 30 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards a catch.
Been a Hog ever since I could walk. Now Razorback Nation—WATCH ME RUN! I am 100% committed to Coach Morris, Coach Stepp, Coach Craddock, Coach Lunney, and mostly to the great state of Arkansas! #WeHawgs🐗 #HammerDown🔨 pic.twitter.com/X30xI4l4Np— John David White (@JOHNDAVIDWHITE_) January 22, 2019
Oklahoma State was on the verge of an offer for White but after taking his official to Arkansas this past weekend, he knew it was finally time to call the Hogs.
White joins Pulaski Academy teammate, tight end Hudson Henry in the 2019 and the two are best friends and two of the top players in the state of Arkansas. There are now seven Arkansans due to be on the team next season with Zach Williams and Andrew Vest already enrolled. The class is ranked 17th in the nation with 14 4-stars.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.