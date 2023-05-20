Wiggins posted his top five of Arkansas, Penn State, Illinois, Miami and Texas A&M on Wednesday morning and pulled the trigger on Arkansas on Saturday morning.

Arkansas gained another piece to the puzzle ahead of the 2023 season on Saturday as head coach Sam Pittman and the coaching staff landed a commitment from highly-recruited JUCO offensive line transfer Amaury Wiggins.

Wiggins spent his 2022 season with Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, and he visited Arkansas on Monday. He also received interest programs including LSU, Mississippi State and others.

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Wiggins played center for JUCO powerhouse Coffeyville. He was offered by Pittman's staff on May 9 and it made sense as they were likely looking for depth at the center position behind starter Beaux Limmer.

Wiggins, who is originally from Pensacola, Florida, appeared in four games during the 2022 season and his Hudl tape shows that he can also play guard. He reportedly visited Miami and Illinois as well, but Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy were able to seal the deal once they got Wiggins to Fayetteville.

Arkansas has added just one other transfer offensive lineman since the end of the 2022 as former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun committed in December. The Razorbacks now sit at 84 total scholarships, which leaves one open scholarship remaining for the 2023 roster.