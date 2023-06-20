The Arkansas baseball team has landed its first pitcher from the transfer portal this offseason, as former Kansas left-handed pitcher Stone Hewlett announced his commitment to the Diamond Hogs on Tuesday via Twitter.

As a junior for the Jayhawks in 2023, Hewlett finished the season with a 4.68 ERA in 42.1 innings pitched as a relief pitcher. He gave up 43 hits and 22 earned runs in that span and he also recorded three saves on the year.

Hewlett struck out 42 batters and walked 13 during his junior campaign. Batters hit .281 against him and his longest outing came against Oakland, when he lasted 3.1 innings and struck out four batters.

As a sophomore in 2022, Hewlett threw 38.1 innings, striking out 25 and walking 15. He finished the year with a 7.98 ERA with batters hitting .319 against him.

During his freshman season in 2021, the Leawood, Kansas, native only threw in 13.0 innings. In that time, he gave up five earned runs and 10 hits. Hewlett finished his first season of college baseball with a 3.46 ERA.

Used almost exclusively as a bullpen arm during his time with Kansas, Hewlett is an experienced addition to a pitching staff in need of left-handed arms. With four saves in his career, look for Hewlett to be used as a specialist with his wipeout breaking ball.

Hewlett will have at least one year of eligibility left in Fayetteville. He is the second transfer addition from Kansas in as many years for the Hogs, who added starting center fielder Tavian Josenberger from the Jayhawks last year.

