The Arkansas coaching staff filled its final roster spot on Friday with the addition of Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson.

The Memphis, Tennessee, native made quick work of his portal process, entering his name into the transfer portal on Monday, visiting Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and announcing his commitment on Friday.

At 6-foot-8, Lawson boasts solid size and versatility. A four-star recruit out of high school, he initially played his first two seasons with Oregon before transferring home to Memphis after his sophomore season.

In his senior campaign as a Tiger, Lawson scored 5.0 points per game, while adding 4.5 rebounds and just under one assist per game. His shooting percentages were solid, as well, as he shot 56.7% from the field, 50.0% from the three-point line, and 61.5% at the free throw line. It should be noted, however, that he only took 14 threes on the season, making seven of them.

Lawson started in 24 games for the Tigers, appearing in 35, giving him ample playing time on an NCAA Tournament team. His scoring numbers never jumped off the page, as he scored in double digits just three times with a season-high of 12 points, but he was consistent, scoring in all-but four games.

With his size, length, ability to stretch the floor, and experience at major programs, Lawson is a strong addition this late in the portal process. While he will not be confined strictly to the four-spot, he will be a more-than-adequate backup to forward Trevon Brazile there.

Lawson's commitment puts Arkansas at the 13 scholarship maximum, which means the 2023-24 roster is finally complete.