Jaden Allen , a four-star cornerback from Aledo, Texas, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Friday via his Instagram account. He chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee and Alabama.

Rivals' No. 17 cornerback in the nation for the 2024 class has called the Hogs.

Allen received an offer from Sam Pittman's program on March 4 while on his first visit to Fayetteville.

Since then, he took another visit to Arkansas to see the football team scrimmage in the Red-White showcase last Saturday and that seemed to seal the deal.

The Aledo native is the second-highest ranked recruit to commit to the Razorbacks in the 2024 class, ranked behind defensive end Kavion Henderson, who is currently the No. 101 player in the nation, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defender was committed to Texas — where his brother BJ Allen is a redshirt freshman safety — from Dec. 29, 2021, to Feb. 25, 2023.

For Aledo last season, Allen racked up 48 total tackles and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He helped lead Aledo to a Texas state championship with a 52-14 win over College Station.

Allen's teammate and fellow 2024 cornerback Chris Johnson also visited Arkansas in March and he holds an offer from the Razorbacks.

With Allen's commitment, Arkansas now has six total commitments in the class of 2024, with five of those coming since March 11 of this year.