Arkansas lands San Jose State transfer OL Fernando Carmona Jr.
Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks received good news on Friday evening, as San Jose State transfer tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. committed to the Hogs, per his Instagram.
A product of Las Vegas, Nevada, Carmona is the fifth portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and second offensive lineman.
A redshirt sophomore for the Spartans, Carmona played a total of 765 snaps and finished the 2023 season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 81.5.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound transfer also had a pass block grade of 81.0 and a run block grade of 78.9
Carmona chose Arkansas over programs like Auburn, BYU and UCLA.
San Jose State Bio:
AWARDS:
Second Team Phil Steele's 2023 Preseason Mountain West TeamThird Team Preseason Athlon Sports All-Mountain West Offense (2023)Academic All-Mountain West (2022)
2022:
Started all 12 gamesStarted his first game vs. Portland St. (9/1/22)
2021:
Appeared in one game
HIGH SCHOOL:
Lettered in football (Coach Eric Capetillo), basketball, and tennis at Las Vegas (Nev.) HighPlayed tight end for the Wildcats and received second-team All-Sunrise League honors in 2019Finished with 13 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdownWas the senior class president, vice-president of the junior class and a class representative his freshman and sophomore years at Las Vegas High
PERSONAL: Majors in Journalism ... Son of Fernando and Gail ... Would like to pursue a sports broadcasting career ... His dad, Fernando Carmona, was an All-Western Athletic Conference first baseman in 1985 ... His mother, Gail Carmona, is Director of Corporate Human Resources for Southwest Gas corporation and his biggest fan ... George Carmona, his older brother, was a long snapper for the 2016 UNLV football team ... Enjoys playing video games ... Fernando is a Las Vegas, Nev., native.