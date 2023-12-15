Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks received good news on Friday evening, as San Jose State transfer tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. committed to the Hogs, per his Instagram. A product of Las Vegas, Nevada, Carmona is the fifth portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and second offensive lineman.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbGx5IG9mZmljaWFsIGZvciBGZXJuYW5kbyBDYXJtb25h IEpyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTXBhTkc2WlZwQSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01wYU5HNlpWcEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmlsZXkgTWNG ZXJyYW4gKEBSaWxleU1jRmVycmFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JpbGV5TWNGZXJyYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MzU4OTc2MjM4MzAxNjc4 Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A redshirt sophomore for the Spartans, Carmona played a total of 765 snaps and finished the 2023 season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 81.5. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound transfer also had a pass block grade of 81.0 and a run block grade of 78.9 Carmona chose Arkansas over programs like Auburn, BYU and UCLA.

San Jose State Bio: