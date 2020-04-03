Arkansas lands second in-state 2021 commit, linebacker Marco Avant
The Arkansas Razorbacks got a spur of the moment commitment from Marco Avant of Jonesboro High School on Friday afternoon, their second 2021 commit and second homegrown commit.
Avant chose Arkansas over offers from Memphis, Houston, Kansas, Arkansas State, Liberty, Campbell, ULM, Illinois State,Texas Southern, Southern Miss and Austin Peay.
"Coach Rhoades had told me to call him and that’s when he’d told me they’d offered me and would love to have me aboard and try and rebuild the program. I committed after about an hour of the offer."
The 6-foot-3 outside linebacker joins Wynne, Arkansas offensive lineman Terry Wells in the 2021 class and he's one of just four in-state prospects with an offer from the Razorbacks. The Hogs are still recruiting athlete Dreyden Norwood from Fort Smith Northside and tight end Erin Outley from Little Rock Parkview.
Arkansas has offers out to 18 more linebackers in the 2021 class with hopes of adding several more to the team.
Avant had a very successful junior season at Forrest City before moving to Jonesboro. The Mustangs went 8-3 before losing to Alma in the playoffs.
FILM REVIEW:
Marco Avant is a tackling machine, racking up over 10 tackles per game in his shortened junior campaign. Avant excels in run support, which begins with his ability to read his keys. He maintains his gap integrity and shows a knack for knowing when to shoot the gap, showing tremendous play recognition and good discipline.
Avant shows the ability to slip blockers, dip and finish when coming off the edge, but is equally capable of taking on and shedding blockers in the hole, while maintaining the base needed to finish the play. He is asked to play in space a fair amount, and shows adequate hips and athleticism for that element of his game to translate to the next level. At 6-3, 200-210 pounds, he has a great frame to play linebacker in the SEC.