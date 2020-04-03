The Arkansas Razorbacks got a spur of the moment commitment from Marco Avant of Jonesboro High School on Friday afternoon, their second 2021 commit and second homegrown commit.

Avant chose Arkansas over offers from Memphis, Houston, Kansas, Arkansas State, Liberty, Campbell, ULM, Illinois State,Texas Southern, Southern Miss and Austin Peay.

"Coach Rhoades had told me to call him and that’s when he’d told me they’d offered me and would love to have me aboard and try and rebuild the program. I committed after about an hour of the offer."

The 6-foot-3 outside linebacker joins Wynne, Arkansas offensive lineman Terry Wells in the 2021 class and he's one of just four in-state prospects with an offer from the Razorbacks. The Hogs are still recruiting athlete Dreyden Norwood from Fort Smith Northside and tight end Erin Outley from Little Rock Parkview.

Arkansas has offers out to 18 more linebackers in the 2021 class with hopes of adding several more to the team.

Avant had a very successful junior season at Forrest City before moving to Jonesboro. The Mustangs went 8-3 before losing to Alma in the playoffs.