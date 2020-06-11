Arkansas adds a second quarterback to their 2021 class Thursday afternoon with the commitment of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian High School dual-threat Lucas Coley. Coley announced his decision live on KSAT after postponing his commitment more than a month.

Coley, a 3-star with more than 30 Division-I offers including Virginia Tech, Houston, Washington State and more, is the 79th-ranked player coming out of the Lone Star State. He was one of the top undecided quarterbacks in the nation and was a star on Friday Night Tykes, a show spotlighting youth football in Texas.

The San Antonio dual-threat is commitment No. 10 for the Razorbacks and the sixth on offense.

Arkansas was the first Power Five program to offer Coley in April and the impact of that offer was tremendous. Coley was narrowing down his recruitment with more than 20 other Division-I offers when Kendal Briles called him to make the offer that would change the whole outlook of his future.

"I love it so much up there and could really see myself living there and being a Razorback," Coley said after receiving the offer. "Family environment, great facilities, and players with their heads on straight. The fans just on social media were insane. I can tell they’re real serious about their hog football."

Coley visited Arkansas under Chad Morris's staff but hasn't been back since. He said his first stop would be the Hill after the pandemic dies down.

Arkansas offered and received the commitment of Little Rock quarterback Landon Rogers the day after offering Coley, signaling that the Hogs would be interested in signing two for the 2021 class. If Feleipe Franks leaves after one season in Fayetteville, the quarterback room will have John Stephen Jones, K.J. Jefferson, Malik Hornsby, Coley and Rogers.

Coley racked up over 3,000 yards of offense for Cornerstone Christian, an independent program that went 7-3 in 2019. He added 30 touchdowns as well. His commitment adds 75 points to the Hogs' team recruiting score moving them from 46th in the nation to No. 40, jumping Mississippi State and Kentucky.

The Razorbacks could add two more top targets in the next week with Oklahoma running back AJ Green set to announce on June 14 and Louisiana offensive lineman Devon Manuel set to announce on June 16.

The 2021 class now consists of three in-state commits, Rogers, LB Marco Avant and OL Terry Wells, three Texas commits, Coley, OL Cole Carson and WR Jaedon Wilson, Missouri hybrid linebacker commit Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Oklahoma commits DB Keuan Parker and RB Javion Hunt, and Florida ATH Raheim Sanders. All the commits are currently ranked 3-stars by Rivals.