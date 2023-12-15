CAREER

Physical and versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety or nickel … Came on strong during the 2022 season where he settled into cornerback role beginning with the Kentucky contest … Played in 42 career games and made 14 starts … Tallied 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery … Has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including this year … An honor student in economics who is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

2023 – SENIOR

Led all players with a career-best 11 tackles against No. 1 Georgia (11/18) ... Started at corner and posted seven tackles (six solo) at No. 14 Missouri (11/11) ... Racked up five tackles, including a 9-yard sack in win over UConn (11/4) ... Returned to starting lineup (CB) at Kentucky (10/28) and finished the game with three solo tackles ... Posted a season-high four tackles at No. 11/8 Alabama (10/21) ... Saw action on 14 defensive snaps vs. South Carolina (9/30), did not record any stats ... Did not play at Florida (9/16) or vs. UTSA (9/23) due to injury ... Played 41 snaps at corner and had a pair of tackles in win over Austin Peay (9/9) ... Started at corner vs. Virginia (9/2) and played 29 defensive snaps.

2022 – JUNIOR

A defensive back starter for seven games who appeared in 12 contests … Five starts came at corner and two starts were at safety … Led the team in pass breakups with seven and tallied one interception and one fumble recovery … Was outstanding in corner start vs. Clemson in the Orange Bowl (12/30), logging five solo tackles and a career-best and game-high three pass breakups … Had a pair of tackles and pounced on his first career fumble recovery against Missouri (11/12) … Made start at corner and posted six total tackles and a pass breakup at No. 3 Georgia (11/5) ... Made his first cornerback start vs. No. 19 Kentucky (10/29) and did not allow a reception while nabbing his first career interception in the victory ... Delivered the Kentucky game’s defensive highlight with a bruising hit in the second quarter, knocking the ball loose and into the hands of LB Juwan Mitchell for a pick in the red zone ... Slaughter and the Vols limited Kentucky QB and top-rated 2023 NFL Draft prospect Will Levis to 98 yards passing, the fewest allowed by UT through the air since 2019 ... Started at safety vs. UT Martin (10/22), logging one tackle, one pass breakup and his first-career kickoff return for 16 yards ... Made his first start of the season at safety vs. No. 3 Alabama (10/15) and shattered his career-high with eight total tackles in the victory ... Recorded two assisted tackles in at No. 25 LSU (10/8), including a half-tackle for loss in the second quarter ... Posted one solo tackle and his first-career pass breakup in UT’s season-opening victory vs. Ball State (9/1), playing 22 defensive snaps.

2021 – SOPHOMORE

Appeared in 11 games on the season as a reserve defensive back and in special teams coverage … Did not make any starts … Posted 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry ... Had a solo tackle in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Purdue (12/30) ... Made one assisted tackle in reserve action vs. South Alabama (11/20) ... Had one tackle vs. No. 1 Georgia (11/13) ... Made a pair of solo tackles in UT’s 45-42 win at No. 18 Kentucky (11/6) ... Returned from injury at No. 4 Alabama (10/23) and posted a career-high tying three tackles and one TFL ... Did not see action vs. South Carolina (10/9) or Ole Miss (10/16) due to injury ... Tied career highs in tackles (3) and TFLs (1) while also recording his first-career quarterback hurry in win at Mizzou (10/2) ... Recorded two tackles and a sack in shutout win vs. Tennessee Tech (9/18) ... Tied his career-high with three tackles vs. Pitt (9/11) ... Made season debut vs. Bowling Green (9/2), primarily seeing action on special teams.

2020 – FRESHMAN

Saw action in all 10 games and made one start at STAR as a true freshman ... Made eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack on the year ... Recorded two tackles vs. No. 2 Alabama (10/24) ... Notched three tackles to match his career high against Kentucky (10/17) ... Started at the STAR position in his Tennessee debut in season-opening win at South Carolina (9/26), posting three tackles and a sack ... Was the only true freshman to start in the season-opener for the Vols … Named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247 composite rankings … Starred at Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia … Helped lead the Hornets to district title and the second round of the Georgia Class 7A State Playoffs as a senior in 2019 … 2019 Georgia Class 7A All-State selection and 2019 4-7A First Team All-Region … 2018 4-7A Second Team All-Region … Led Roswell with eight sacks in 2018.

PERSONAL

Full name is Doneiko Slaughter … Nickname is “Neiko” … Born on Nov. 8, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia … Son of Jeremy Slaughter and Judy Martinez … Has six brothers … Majoring in management ... Recipient of the Gene Felty Men's Athletic Endowed Scholarship … Favorite movie is “The Avengers” … Favorite musical artist is Lil Baby … Favorite food is shrimp pasta ... Place would most like to visit is Hawaii … Twitter handle is @Neikoslaughter and Instagram handle is @neikoslaughter.