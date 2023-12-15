Arkansas lands Tennessee transfer CB Doneiko Slaughter
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and the Arkansas Razorbacks received good news on Friday, as Tennessee transfer cornerback Doneiko Slaughter committed to the Hogs per his Twitter.
A product of Roswell, Georgia, Slaughter is the fourth portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and first defender.
A junior for the Volunteers, Slaughter played a total of 387 snaps and finished the 2023 season with 32 total tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 56.0.
The 6-foot, 190-pound transfer also had a run defense grade of 76.6, a tackling grade of 75.9 and a coverage grade of 51.5.
Through four seasons with Tennessee, Slaughter racked up 87 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven defended passes and an interception.
Tennessee Bio:
CAREER
Physical and versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety or nickel … Came on strong during the 2022 season where he settled into cornerback role beginning with the Kentucky contest … Played in 42 career games and made 14 starts … Tallied 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery … Has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including this year … An honor student in economics who is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
2023 – SENIOR
Led all players with a career-best 11 tackles against No. 1 Georgia (11/18) ... Started at corner and posted seven tackles (six solo) at No. 14 Missouri (11/11) ... Racked up five tackles, including a 9-yard sack in win over UConn (11/4) ... Returned to starting lineup (CB) at Kentucky (10/28) and finished the game with three solo tackles ... Posted a season-high four tackles at No. 11/8 Alabama (10/21) ... Saw action on 14 defensive snaps vs. South Carolina (9/30), did not record any stats ... Did not play at Florida (9/16) or vs. UTSA (9/23) due to injury ... Played 41 snaps at corner and had a pair of tackles in win over Austin Peay (9/9) ... Started at corner vs. Virginia (9/2) and played 29 defensive snaps.
2022 – JUNIOR
A defensive back starter for seven games who appeared in 12 contests … Five starts came at corner and two starts were at safety … Led the team in pass breakups with seven and tallied one interception and one fumble recovery … Was outstanding in corner start vs. Clemson in the Orange Bowl (12/30), logging five solo tackles and a career-best and game-high three pass breakups … Had a pair of tackles and pounced on his first career fumble recovery against Missouri (11/12) … Made start at corner and posted six total tackles and a pass breakup at No. 3 Georgia (11/5) ... Made his first cornerback start vs. No. 19 Kentucky (10/29) and did not allow a reception while nabbing his first career interception in the victory ... Delivered the Kentucky game’s defensive highlight with a bruising hit in the second quarter, knocking the ball loose and into the hands of LB Juwan Mitchell for a pick in the red zone ... Slaughter and the Vols limited Kentucky QB and top-rated 2023 NFL Draft prospect Will Levis to 98 yards passing, the fewest allowed by UT through the air since 2019 ... Started at safety vs. UT Martin (10/22), logging one tackle, one pass breakup and his first-career kickoff return for 16 yards ... Made his first start of the season at safety vs. No. 3 Alabama (10/15) and shattered his career-high with eight total tackles in the victory ... Recorded two assisted tackles in at No. 25 LSU (10/8), including a half-tackle for loss in the second quarter ... Posted one solo tackle and his first-career pass breakup in UT’s season-opening victory vs. Ball State (9/1), playing 22 defensive snaps.
2021 – SOPHOMORE
Appeared in 11 games on the season as a reserve defensive back and in special teams coverage … Did not make any starts … Posted 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry ... Had a solo tackle in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Purdue (12/30) ... Made one assisted tackle in reserve action vs. South Alabama (11/20) ... Had one tackle vs. No. 1 Georgia (11/13) ... Made a pair of solo tackles in UT’s 45-42 win at No. 18 Kentucky (11/6) ... Returned from injury at No. 4 Alabama (10/23) and posted a career-high tying three tackles and one TFL ... Did not see action vs. South Carolina (10/9) or Ole Miss (10/16) due to injury ... Tied career highs in tackles (3) and TFLs (1) while also recording his first-career quarterback hurry in win at Mizzou (10/2) ... Recorded two tackles and a sack in shutout win vs. Tennessee Tech (9/18) ... Tied his career-high with three tackles vs. Pitt (9/11) ... Made season debut vs. Bowling Green (9/2), primarily seeing action on special teams.
2020 – FRESHMAN
Saw action in all 10 games and made one start at STAR as a true freshman ... Made eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack on the year ... Recorded two tackles vs. No. 2 Alabama (10/24) ... Notched three tackles to match his career high against Kentucky (10/17) ... Started at the STAR position in his Tennessee debut in season-opening win at South Carolina (9/26), posting three tackles and a sack ... Was the only true freshman to start in the season-opener for the Vols … Named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
HIGH SCHOOL
Rated as a three-star prospect by 247 composite rankings … Starred at Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia … Helped lead the Hornets to district title and the second round of the Georgia Class 7A State Playoffs as a senior in 2019 … 2019 Georgia Class 7A All-State selection and 2019 4-7A First Team All-Region … 2018 4-7A Second Team All-Region … Led Roswell with eight sacks in 2018.
PERSONAL
Full name is Doneiko Slaughter … Nickname is “Neiko” … Born on Nov. 8, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia … Son of Jeremy Slaughter and Judy Martinez … Has six brothers … Majoring in management ... Recipient of the Gene Felty Men's Athletic Endowed Scholarship … Favorite movie is “The Avengers” … Favorite musical artist is Lil Baby … Favorite food is shrimp pasta ... Place would most like to visit is Hawaii … Twitter handle is @Neikoslaughter and Instagram handle is @neikoslaughter.