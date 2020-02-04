Arkansas's situation for 2020 at tight end was looking dire but an announcement from Texas tight end Collin Sutherland on the eve of National Signing Day makes it just a bit brighter.

Sutherland was followed by Arkansas tight end coach Jon Cooper on twitter but never came to visit Fayetteville before making his decision. The Texas 2-star committed to UNLV just four days ago but decided to flip to Arkansas and he'll sign with the Razorbacks at 11:15 Wednesday morning.

"I’ve been going there since I was 10 when my oldest brother went there and just fell in love, it has been my dream school," Sutherland said after his commitment.

While his oldest brothers Kyle and Connor both attended the University of Arkansas, Keaton Sutherland was a standout for Texas A&M and is now an offensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins.

Sutherland, an SEC-sized tight end, posted very impressive stats as a senior with 70 pancakes as well. He had 35 receptions, 325 yards and eight touchdowns for Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end will close his recruitment with six offers including UTSA, Florida State and UNLV.

Arkansas is still waiting for a final decision from Crockett, Texas tight end and former commit Allen Horace but he's trending towards UTSA at the eleventh hour.

Sutherland is now the 18th commit in the class and 21st overall addition for 2020.

Arkansas's 2020 Tight End Room

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry

Collin Sutherland