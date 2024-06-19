Bell, a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, made his commitment public on X (formerly Twitter) through a post by Leyton Roberts, following an official visit to Fayetteville this past weekend.

The Arkansas Razorbacks deepened their 2025 class on Wednesday as three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bell committed to the Hogs.

Bell took several visits to Fayetteville this year, arriving first in March, when he received the offer. He took another unofficial visit in April and capped it off with his official visit the weekend of June 14.

The son of former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Kendrell Bell, Caleb chose the Razorbacks over offers from NC State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville and others.

As a junior, Bell racked up 75 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also intercepted one pass that was returned for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive end is the third defensive lineman to commit to Arkansas in the 2025 class, joining fellow Alpharetta native JQ Madison, who committed to the Razorbacks on Sunday.

Arkansas now has 13 commitments total in the class of 2025.