FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the second day of the early signing period, Arkansas gained another transfer signee in South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier Jr.

The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker had originally committed to Central Florida on Dec. 12, but is following Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams to Fayetteville.

Last season, the Atlanta-native racked up 21 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. In his four seasons with South Florida, he tallied 10 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 230 total tackles. He has also forced five fumbles, deflected three passes and intercepted two.

Coming out of Mays High School in Atlanta in 2018, Grier was rated a 5.4 two-star recruit by Rivals. He currently does not have a rank in the transfer portal rankings.

In 2021, Grier was an All-AAC Second Team Selection. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

Here is more from his bio at South Florida:

2021: Second Team All-AAC selection...Pro Football Network All-Conference First Team and Athlon Third Team...started all 12 games he played...led the team with 92 tackles, including 52 unassisted...led the team with eight tackles for loss and three sacks and tied for the team lead with two interceptions and two forced fumbles...added a fumble recovery and team-best four quarterback hurries...led the Bulls with a career-best 14 tackles at No. 2 Cincinnati (11/12)...led USF with 12 tackles vs. Houston (11/6) a week after posting 12 tackles at ECU (10/28)...posted 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack in a three-game stretch vs. ECU, Houston and Cincinnati...posted interceptions in back-to-back games vs. Tulsa and Temple and forced a fumble at ECU to give him three straight games with a turnover forced...returned his interception at Tulsa (10/16) 69 yards for his first career defensive touchdown...also added a fumble recovery and seven tackles in the game to earn AAC Honor Roll recognition...had a sack, three tackles and an interception vs. Temple (10/23)...posted eight tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss at NC State (9/2)...had seven tackles vs. Florida (9/11)...posted 10 tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss at SMU (10/2)...had nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss at UCF (11/26).

2020: Second Team All-AAC selection...played in eight of the Bulls' nine games and started seven on the year, missing one start due to a targeting penalty and another due to injury...led USF with 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles...ranked 10th in the AAC in tackles and tied for 16th in sacks while standing eighth in forced fumbles...led USF in tackles in three games, all with 10 tackles...posted 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the season-opening win vs. The Citadel (9/12) to earn American Athletic Conference Honor Roll recognition...had nine tackles and a sack at Cincinnati (10/3)...led USF with 10 tackles and added two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble vs. ECU (10/10)...led USF with 10 tackles at Memphis (11/7)...posted nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss vs. UCF (11/27).

2019: Played in all 12 games and made four of his six total starts at middle linebacker…totaled 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a combined loss of 34 yards, 4.0 sacks for a combined loss of 28 yards, one forced fumble and a pass breakup…ranked sixth on the team and 47th in The American in tackles…was first on the team and 19th in the league in sacks…stood fourth on the team in tackles for loss…had two games with double-digit tackles with 10 vs. Cincinnati (11/16) and a career-high 11 at UCF (11/29)…totaled a career-high two sacks for a combined loss of 13 yards vs. BYU (10/12) …made a season-high 2.5 tackles for a loss of 6 yards, while also forcing a fumble at UConn (10/5).

2018: Made eight tackles (six solo) with a fumble recovery in 12 games, playing mostly on special teams…set a career high with three tackles and recovered a fumble at UMass (10/6)…had three tackles at Cincinnati (11/10).