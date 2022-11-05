Down 16 points at the start of the final quarter, the Arkansas Razorbacks turned the ball over on downs to end a drive that lasted 5:40 and resulted in no points.

The fourth down play was a sack to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, the fourth Liberty sack of the day and 13th tackle for loss. The result was boo birds echoing across Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Things seemed to be all but over at that point, but the Razorbacks had something different in mind.

After an interception thrown by KJ Jefferson with 12:58 left in the fourth quarter, freshman Quincey McAdoo recorded his first career interception to give the Hogs the ball back on the next play.

The Razorbacks scored their first offensive points of the game after a 17-play, 84-yard drive resulted in a 5-yard touchdown catch by Trey Knox. A two-point conversion from Rocket Sanders made it a one-score game.



Arkansas' defense came through once again, forcing a Liberty punt on the next drive. The defense held an opponent scoreless in the second half for the first time on the season.

The offense drove 85 yards on seven plays to score on an 8-yard pass from Jefferson to Knox. Jefferson's QB keeper on the two-point conversion was short of the goal line, and all of the air was taken out of the stadium after the review resulting the call on the field standing. Liberty recovered Arkansas' onside kick and kneeled out the remainder of the clock.

Arkansas out-gained Liberty 428-315, but a pair of turnovers and 14 tackles for loss allowed was too much to overcome.

