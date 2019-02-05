Tomorrow, February 6, is the start of the Late National Signing Period and the Razorbacks are trying to sign the remaining seven spots left in the 2019 class. Chad Morris and his staff signed 21 high school and JUCO prospects in the early signing period in December and signed graduate transfer Ben Hicks in early January. If the Razorbacks get all seven prospects that are announcing and signing tomorrow, the class will be full and they won't be able to add any transfers in the off-season unless they sign in the fall and count towards their 2020 allotment of scholarships. If the Hogs do not sign all seven, they can sign another prospect, whether that be a grad transfer or JUCO player, or they could award a walk-on with a scholarship, or they could keep it for next year's class which is currently short of the typical 25 spots. Here's a look at the prospects announcing final decisions and signing their National Letters of Intent tomorrow and the Hogs' chances to land:

All three of these commits have a 100 percent chance of signing with Arkansas tomorrow. Jalen Catalon will sign at 8 a.m., Treylon Burks will sign at 10 a.m. and Hudson Henry will sign at 12:30 p.m. Stay locked on HawgBeat tomorrow for their full signing day profiles including scouting reports and words from their coaches.

Running back commit since August, A'montae Spivey will be the first undecided prospect to make his announcement at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. Spivey has been locked in for a long time but has never shut his recruitment down fully. After not signing early, Spivey took an official visit to Ole Miss but most signs point to the high 3-star calling the hogs for good tomorrow. He's a crucial piece for Arkansas both in terms of his talent and the team's depth at his position.

The next undecided prospect to announce will be 4-star corner Adonis Otey who has been committed to Arkansas since August 1. He committed to Arkansas long before his teammate Trey Knox but Knox is already on the Hill and has been trying to convince Otey to stay with the Hogs since delayed signing in December. Otey took an official visit to USC and will now decide between the two tomorrow. Context clues point towards USC but it's hard to count out his relationship with this staff and his future teammates that he's been bonding with for months.

Perhaps the second most critical undecided piece this class is 4-star JUCO linebacker Lakia Henry. Henry will announce around noon tomorrow between Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas after taking official visits to all three schools (and making a return visit to Arkansas this past weekend). The Razorbacks have been on Henry since early October and they got his first official visit. He has a great relationship with the staff and with potential future teammate De'Jon Harris so we'll call him an Arkansas lean now.

Things looked great for Arkansas and this 3-star linebacker out of Tennessee, especially after Russell turned down a visit to his in-state SEC school Tennessee but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have made up some major ground here and sources around the program think he's College Station bound. He'll make his announcement between Arkansas and A&M tomorrow at 4 p.m.