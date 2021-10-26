Arkansas LB commit Powell suffers season-ending injury

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville further cemented its place atop the 6A West standings Friday with a dominant 49-21 win over Springdale despite being down a Division I prospect.

Three-star Razorback linebacker commit Mani Powell was one of the more intriguing offseason additions in Arkansas high school football, but suffered a season-ending leg injury just a couple of weeks into the Bulldogs' season.

“We can just say I won’t be back on the field until I’m a Hog,” Powell said. “I definitely look forward to training and getting stronger for the Hogs."

His Bulldogs were pitted against another Arkansas commitment in Joey Su’a last weekend and though he’s been sidelined for the past couple of weeks, Powell didn’t let the fact that he’s not suiting up deter his competitive nature.