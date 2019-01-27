It's no doubt that Chris Russell is one of the hottest linebacker commodities left on the SEC market heading into National Signing Day and the Hogs are deep in the mix now with less than two weeks to go. They hosted Russell this weekend for 48 hours and the visit went "great," but fans from several schools will have to wait until Feb. 6 to see his decision.

"February 6 is when I make the big announcement, but I will have my mind made up before then," Russell said. "I won't tell the coaches before then, I live in a small town. Not many people where I come from go to the SEC. So I want it to be a surprise for my city."

Arkansas has been recruiting Russell for a very long time but it didn't look like they'd have enough room in this class for him. That was until several commits decided to delay their signing and a couple more decommitted last week. Now, Arkansas wants and needs him more than ever, and other SEC schools will be battling it out for him too.