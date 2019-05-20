Since visiting Arkansas on March 30 and picking up an offer from Chad Morris and crew, Dillon Johnson's love for the program has grown and grown, despite many programs pushing for the 4-star running back. Johnson holds 13 other offers including Oregon, Ole Miss, Miss. St. and more.

Though it may seem silly, an indicator of interest in a program can sometimes be detected by something as simple as a recruit's twitter profile, and Johnson's is covered in cardinal and white. Since taking his photos in Fayetteville in the Hogs uniform, Johnson has kept them as his profile picture and cover photo.

"Arkansas is definitely my favorite school, number one on my list also," Johnson said.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor went to see Johnson in Greenville, Mississippi just last week and the bond he's forming with Johnson is significant.

"Our relationship is great," Johnson said. "He (Traylor) is an awesome guy, I don’t think I would want to be coached by anybody but him."