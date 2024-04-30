Arkansas head coach John Calipari has kept recruiting under wraps since his official hiring, but the Razorbacks did host one of the top transfer portal players in the country over the weekend according to HawgBeat's Jackson Collier and a report from On3's Jamie Shaw.

Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis — a 6-foot-4, 203-pound guard from Indiana — visited Arkansas and came away with a lot of boxes checked, per Shaw. The Razorbacks' coaching staff also "came away from the visit feeling good about where things were at."