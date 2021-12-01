Arkansas leaves solid impression on 2023 4-star OL

A final game in Razorback Stadium to close out the 2021 regular season meant one more opportunity for Arkansas to show recruits what they might be missing on the Hill.

One such visitor was Rock Island, Ill., offensive tackle Charles Jagusah. The four-star offensive lineman picked up an offer from the Razorbacks back in October and was able to make his first trip to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' season finale.

“I had a lot of fun, you can tell that everyone there is super invested in their tradition,” Jagusah said. “​​I didn’t get to see much of the city itself, but I’m hoping to get back up sometime and get a better sense of Fayetteville.”