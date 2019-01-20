Probably one of Arkansas's most productive PWO offers is John David White from Pulaski Academy. He plays alongside one of the most talented tight ends in the country, but White hasn't had any trouble standing out next to Hudson Henry. White has scholarship offers from programs like UCA and Air Force but is of course considering coming to Arkansas without an academic scholarship. He took an official visit this weekend to help him with his decision.

“It was a great experience, something I won’t forget, especially the friendships I made with guys who were also on their visits here. I just had a great time meeting with the coaches, getting to know them better. It was just a great experience.”

Despite having a great time on the Hill, White said his visit is going to actually make his choice very difficult.

“It just makes it harder," White said. "I don’t know, it’s something that I’ve wanted my whole life, but at the same time, I love UCA. So, I’m feeling torn. It’s kind of a hard thing to describe until you’ve gone through it, but I do have a big decision coming up.”

"I am trying to weigh my options and pray about it a lot. I’m going to take it home with my family, talk about it and see what’s going on. I am seeing Oklahoma State on my trail now, and I’m taking a visit there before National Signing Day, I know that. After all the visits, I’m going to sit down with my parents and see what the best option is.”

The coaches may not have a scholarship for White, yet, but they made it a point to make the shifty receiver feel as if he was already a Razorback.

“They were just trying to make me feel at home," White said. "They were trying to make me feel wanted, and I did feel wanted. We were just talking the whole weekend about football, how much they want me, so it does make it hard to determine where I’m going to go. But I know in the end it’s going to work out the way that the Lord’s got it, so I’ve just got to trust in his plan.”

Not only is Hudson Henry one of White's teammates but also his best friend so naturally, Henry becoming a Hog on National Signing Day could play in as a pretty big factor.

“It does factor in but I’m also my own person, my own player, and I’m going to make my decision for me and not off of friendship," White said. "But it is fun to know that if I do come up here, my best friend will be up here. So while it might be a big thing to have him up here and have my best friend here, I’m going to make my decision for me.”

Stay tuned in the coming weeks to see where White will go.