Arkansas linebacker Carson Dean to transfer

The Texas native is the 11th Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Davion Dozier and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

2024 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN) Played on special teams during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Recorded an assisted tackle in a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29)

2023 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season, playing in the season-opening win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2).

HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to Rivals … Rated the No. 21 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 65 player in Texas by Rivals … Played for head coach John Towels III at Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas … As a junior, racked up 68 total tackles with 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks … Had 16 quarterback hurries on the season … Broke up four passes and recorded one interception … Responsible for two forced fumbles … Earned Texas 6-6A first-team all-district honors at outside linebacker … As a senior, recorded 85 total tackles, including 21.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … Logged three quarterback hurries … Tallied four pass breakups and two interceptions … Forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles … Also blocked two kicks … Son of Tommy and DeAnn Dean … Has a sister, Anna Claire, and a brother, Connor … Birthdate: Jan. 28, 2005 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Baylor, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Washington and others.