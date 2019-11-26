FAYETTEVILLE – Little Rock native Hayden Henry won't get to suit up Friday in his home city Barry Lunney announced Tuesday of Missouri week. The junior linebacker who's struggled with a shoulder injury for much of the season had surgery to repair it that will sideline him for the final game of the year.

"It was a significant injury," Lunney said. "There's nobody tougher on our football team. He's played with a brace and has tried to play it and it got to the point where it was counterproductive for him and his long-term health. He's already on the mend, there's no doubt in my mind he'll be -- he'll attack his rehab the same way he attacks everything else in life, with great dedication, guts, determination and grit. That guy's tough."

Henry's role behind Bumper Pool will be filled by Grant Morgan who has played outside and middle linebacker through his career at Arkansas. Morgan is also listed as De'Jon Harris's backup so the Razorbacks will be even thinner than normal at linebacker against Missouri.