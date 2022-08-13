Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer details his recruiting strategy

Arkansas media got its yearly check-in with linebackers coach Michael Scherer following the team's Friday practice, and with it came a dive into his recruiting strategy.

One of Arkansas' most interesting units heading into the 2022 season, Scherer took a break from questions about offseason standouts Jordan Crook, Chris Paul Jr., Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders to provide fans with what he looks for when evaluating potential linebacker recruits.

"At first I think you have to be a good person, because that takes you a long way," Scherer said. "You can be as good as you want, but if you’re a bad person I think eventually you get shooed to the side or you’re going to rule yourself out one way or the other.

"Obviously you want them to run and want them to be big, but if you can find good people that are tough, you can mold them and teach them the things you want, and hopefully, you can mold them into being a really good football player."