Throughout non-conference play, HawgBeat kept track of the various lineup combinations used by Mike Anderson and how they performed as he got a feel for his young team.

With eight scholarship players making their Arkansas debuts, Anderson had to figure out which Razorbacks played the best together and how to manage their minutes.

Although they have seemingly settled on one or two potential starting lineups, the Razorbacks have used an astounding 98 different combinations through 12 games.

That seems like a big number, but it’s really only a fraction of the possibilities. Even if you don’t include the two walk-ons or Ethan Henderson and stipulate there must be three guards and two forwards on the floor, there are 1,440 potential combinations at Anderson’s disposal using his current 10-man rotation.

To determine how effective each lineup - and therefore each player - is, we used the plus-minus statistic. This is a very raw way of measuring effectiveness: Does Arkansas get outscored or does it outscore its opponent when that particular group is on the floor?

There are obviously other factors that go into scoring margin during these stretches, such as time left and the margin when it enters the game, but it is the best way to give us enough data to make broad assessments.

Without further ado, here are a few observations from our research as Arkansas enters SEC play…