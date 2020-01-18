Arkansas locks down third commit of the day, defensive back Khari Johnson
The Razorbacks are keeping the hits coming. Boston native and Suffield Academy defensive back Khari Johnson was the third official visitor to announce his commitment to Arkansas while still on campus.
Despite several teammates headed to Division-I programs, Johnson flew under the radar of Power 5 coaches until former Razorback corners coach Mark Smith invited him to campus this past season. Johnson was one of the first defensive backs to get an offer from new corners coach Sam Carter when he was hired at Arkansas.
Johnson's other offers include Akron, Navy, Wofford and more.
The 6-foot, 185-pound corner joins defensive back commits Nick Turner and Myles Slusher, who is already enrolled early.
Johnson gives Arkansas 15 2020 commits/signees with a little more than three weeks to National Signing Day. The Hogs hope to sign close to a full class of 25.
2020 Arkansas Defensive Backs Room
Micahh Smith - redshirt senior
Jerry Jacobs - redshirt junior
Montaric Brown - redshirt junior
Jordon Curtis - redshirt junior
Jarques McClellion - redshirt junior
Joseph Foucha - junior
Myles Mason - junior
Ladarrius Bishop - redshirt sophomore
Greg Brooks Jr. - sophomore
Malik Chavis - redshirt freshman
Devin Bush - redshirt freshman
Jalen Catalon - redshirt freshman
Nick Turner - freshman
Myles Slusher - freshman
Khari Johnson - freshman
COMMITTED. #WPS pic.twitter.com/RJBeZeZGS2— Khari Johnson (@EliteKhariJ) January 19, 2020
