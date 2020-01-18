The Razorbacks are keeping the hits coming. Boston native and Suffield Academy defensive back Khari Johnson was the third official visitor to announce his commitment to Arkansas while still on campus.

Despite several teammates headed to Division-I programs, Johnson flew under the radar of Power 5 coaches until former Razorback corners coach Mark Smith invited him to campus this past season. Johnson was one of the first defensive backs to get an offer from new corners coach Sam Carter when he was hired at Arkansas.

Johnson's other offers include Akron, Navy, Wofford and more.

The 6-foot, 185-pound corner joins defensive back commits Nick Turner and Myles Slusher, who is already enrolled early.

Johnson gives Arkansas 15 2020 commits/signees with a little more than three weeks to National Signing Day. The Hogs hope to sign close to a full class of 25.

2020 Arkansas Defensive Backs Room

Micahh Smith - redshirt senior

Jerry Jacobs - redshirt junior

Montaric Brown - redshirt junior

Jordon Curtis - redshirt junior

Jarques McClellion - redshirt junior

Joseph Foucha - junior

Myles Mason - junior

Ladarrius Bishop - redshirt sophomore

Greg Brooks Jr. - sophomore

Malik Chavis - redshirt freshman

Devin Bush - redshirt freshman

Jalen Catalon - redshirt freshman

Nick Turner - freshman

Myles Slusher - freshman

Khari Johnson - freshman