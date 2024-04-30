Arkansas loses defensive back to transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back RJ Johnson will enter the transfer portal, he told HawgBeat on Tuesday. Johnson is a former three-star prospect out of Locust Grove, Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 181-pound safety appeared in just one game on special teams in 2023 — the season opener against Western Carolina. Johnson primarily ran as a safety with the third team defense during spring practices, which wrapped up with the Red-White Spring Game on April 13.
With Johnson's departure, the Razorbacks now have eight open scholarships, according to HawgBeat's count. Click here for a full Arkansas football roster tracker.
Johnson's Arkansas bio
High School: Enrolled early at Arkansas and participated in spring practice … A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 48 player in Georgia and the No. 61 cornerback nationally by Rivals … No. 59 player in Georgia and No. 68 athlete in the country according to 247Sports … Played on both sides of the ball for head coach Tanner Rogers at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga. … As a sophomore, picked off one pass for 69 yards … As a junior, had 23 receptions for 594 yards (25.8 ypc) and six touchdowns … As a senior, racked up 56 total tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss … Recorded two interceptions, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble … Offensively, caught 32 passes for 486 yards (15.2 ypc) and five touchdowns … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.
Personal: Son of Reginald and Shaun Johnson … Has a sister, Reagan … Birthdate: April 22, 2004.