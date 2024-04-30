Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back RJ Johnson will enter the transfer portal, he told HawgBeat on Tuesday. Johnson is a former three-star prospect out of Locust Grove, Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound safety appeared in just one game on special teams in 2023 — the season opener against Western Carolina. Johnson primarily ran as a safety with the third team defense during spring practices, which wrapped up with the Red-White Spring Game on April 13.

With Johnson's departure, the Razorbacks now have eight open scholarships, according to HawgBeat's count. Click here for a full Arkansas football roster tracker.