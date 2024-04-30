Advertisement
Arkansas loses defensive back to transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back RJ Johnson during 2024 spring practices.
Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back RJ Johnson during 2024 spring practices. (Mason Choate - HawgBeat)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back RJ Johnson will enter the transfer portal, he told HawgBeat on Tuesday. Johnson is a former three-star prospect out of Locust Grove, Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound safety appeared in just one game on special teams in 2023 — the season opener against Western Carolina. Johnson primarily ran as a safety with the third team defense during spring practices, which wrapped up with the Red-White Spring Game on April 13.

With Johnson's departure, the Razorbacks now have eight open scholarships, according to HawgBeat's count. Click here for a full Arkansas football roster tracker.

Johnson's Arkansas bio

High School: Enrolled early at Arkansas and participated in spring practice … A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 48 player in Georgia and the No. 61 cornerback nationally by Rivals … No. 59 player in Georgia and No. 68 athlete in the country according to 247Sports … Played on both sides of the ball for head coach Tanner Rogers at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga. … As a sophomore, picked off one pass for 69 yards … As a junior, had 23 receptions for 594 yards (25.8 ypc) and six touchdowns … As a senior, racked up 56 total tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss … Recorded two interceptions, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble … Offensively, caught 32 passes for 486 yards (15.2 ypc) and five touchdowns … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.

Personal: Son of Reginald and Shaun Johnson … Has a sister, Reagan … Birthdate: April 22, 2004.

