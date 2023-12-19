The hits keep coming on the recruiting trail for the Arkansas Razorbacks, as Pine Bluff four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield chose conference rival Missouri on Tuesday morning.

Crutchfield was committed to Arkansas for almost seven months from April 21 to Nov. 4. He officially chose Missouri during a ceremony at Pine Bluff High School.

The four-star prospect had been rumored to choose Missouri in recent weeks, and Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz sealed the deal after Crutchfield took an official visit to Columbia over the weekend.

As soon as the NCAA dead period ended on Dec. 1, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton stopped in Pine Bluff to see Crutchfield.

As a senior for the Pine Bluff Zebras, Crutchfield recorded 42 receptions for 930 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also played on the defensive side of the ball, recording 11 total tackles and an interception.

Losing a player of Crutchfield’s caliber is a real blow for the Razorbacks, who currently have two wide receivers committed in the class of 2024. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, he has the size to go up and make catches in traffic, but he’s also got the speed to make plays when given the ball in space.

Arkansas' class of 2024 is currently ranked No. 33 in the country and No. 14 in the SEC with 16 commitments.